Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that there should not be any comparison between India and Pakistan asserting that the latter was one-eighth of New Delhi.

Speaking to a group of Indian reporters, he asked them how they could hyphenate a country like Pakistan which was only one-eighth of India’s economic size.

He said there was no comparison of India and Pakistan asserting that if it continued then India should not do anything that involves Pakistan into the conversation.

A busy but satisfying week at the #UNGA: • Heard a great speech on New India from PM @narendramodi, as did the world

• Met 42 Foreign Ministers in all

• 36 bilateral meetings

• 8 pull asides

• 7 multilateral/plurilaterals

• 3 speaking engagements — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 28, 2019

Sounding a little irked, Jaishankar said people were over obsessed by the India -Pakistan rhetoric and said, there should not be any discussion or anything else for that matter if comparison is what the people inferred from Centre’s Article 370 nullification move.

In clear words, Jaishankar underlined that the argumentation over Article 370 comes from those who didn’t align with the Centre’s move and added he had no tolerance for such people.

On PM Modi’s ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, Jaishankar defended the Prime Minister saying he did not endorse US President Donald Trump or campaign for him for the 2020 Presidential election. Hitting back at critics who asked PM Modi if he was a star campaigner for Trump, Jaishankar said his Houston speech should not be misinterpreted.

This USA visit was an extremely productive one. Over the last few days, I have been able to take part in a diverse range of programmes, the outcomes of which will greatly benefit India and our development trajectory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2019

The foreign minister added that this what is expected from a leader when he speaks at an international platform. On Indian Prime Minister’s ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ slogan, Jaishankar said Modi was only trying to reiterate what Trump had already said to 50,000 people to establish his vote bank for the upcoming elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, slamming Jaishankar said he was covering up PM Modi’s incompetence. He said PM Modi’s fawning endorsement caused serious problems with the Democrats for India. Taking a jibe, he asked the foreign minister to teach diplomacy to PM Modi.

