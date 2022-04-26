S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, met with Wopke Hoekstra, the Dutch Foreign Minister, on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation, especially water and agriculture

On Twitter, Jaishankar stated that they discussed the Indo-Pacific problems as well as the Ukraine situation.

However, Jaishankar sent out a tweet “It is a pleasure to meet FM @WBHoekstra of the Netherlands. The topic of bilateral cooperation, particularly water and agriculture, was well-discussed. He also discussed the problems in the Indo-Pacific region as well as the turmoil in Ukraine “.

On Monday, Jaishankar met with his Polish colleague, Zbigniew Rau, and the two men expressed their commitment to expanding the India-Poland alliance.

The EAM also extended gratitude to Poland’s Foreign Minister for aiding the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine’s conflict-torn country as part of ‘Operation Ganga.’