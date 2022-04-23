Mauritius PM is on an eight-day visit to India to enhance bilateral ties.

In the presence of the Mauritius Prime Minister and Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar earlier on Wednesday (WHO).

Following the inauguration of the Global Ayush Summit, PM Modi met with the Prime Minister of Mauritius in a bilateral discussion to discuss the ongoing development partnership and defense cooperation.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said PM Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius discussed the progress of the Metro Express Project and the proposal for an AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius.

Earlier, on Thursday Prime Minister Jugnauth prayed at Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple. However, Mauritius PM also met with Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh today.

After his meeting with CM Yogi, he twitted “In a meeting I had this morning with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath, we explored ways to develop closer cultural links and ties of brotherhood between Mauritius and Uttar Pradesh.”