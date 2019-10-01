S Jaishankar has clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not endorsing US President Donald Trump at Howdy Modi event. He further urged not to misinterpret prime minister as he was just referring to what Trump had said during his 2020 election campaign.

S Jaishankar says PM Modi did not endorse US President Trump at Howdy Modi event, urges not to misinterpret prime minister: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday clarified that India has a very non-partisan approach to domestic American politics after reports claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned for the re-election of US President Donald Trump at the Howdy Modi event in Houston. Jaishankar urged not to misinterpret PM Modi’s Ab ki baar Trump sarkar remark as he was referring to what Trump had used during his presidential campaign for the 2020 elections among the Indian American voters.

Jaishankar is currently on a three-day trip to Washington DC. Last week, Prime Minister Modi addressed a mega event in Houston with US President Donald Trump during his seven-day long visit to the US. At the event, he introduced Trump to over 50,000 Indian-Americans residing in the country. The prime minister had then said that there was a connection between people of India and President Trump after his words, ” Ab ki baar Trump sarkar rang loud and clear…”.

On being asked the same, Jaishankar denied that with the statement PM Modi was not endorsing President Trump. While asking the journalists to be accurate, the External Minister said that it would not be justified if the prime minister’s comment would be misinterpreted.

However, Congress has launched a scathing attack against the prime minister accusing him of violating India’s foreign policy. The Opposition said that PM Modi was trying to interfere in domestic politics of another country. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma claimed that PM Modi actively campaigning for Trump was a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies.

Apart from that, Jaishankar is also slated to meet United States Defence Secretary Mark Esper later in the day. During his press briefing, he also noted that India would not like any state to tell the country what should it buy or not referring to the purchase of S-400 from Russia.

USA: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to meet United States Defence Secretary Mark Esper during his three-day visit to Washington. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/k8z5dpTXKO — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

