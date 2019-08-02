External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday tweeted that he has made it clear to US State Secretary Mike Pompeo that there won't be any third party intervention over Kashmir mediation. The dispute over Kashmir issue will be settled bilaterally, tweeted Jaishankar.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday made headlines when he said he wouldn’t mind mediating between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue if both countries were okay with it. Responding to Trump’s suggestion on mediation India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has refuted his hopes on mediation on the Kashmir issue. He said the discussion on the conflict zone could only take place bilaterally which would involve only Pakistan and no third party interference.

EAM Jaishankar in a tweet this morning confirmed that Kashmir issue will be handled only bilateral with no third-party intervention. He met the US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of

ASEAN summit in Thailand where he asked him to refrain from mediation over Kashmir issue.

Trump on Thursday had said that he was still open to mediating between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In July during a media briefing on the sidelines on the bilateral meet between US and Pakistan, Trump had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate over the Kashmir issue, though in response India had refuted his claims asserting that no such request was made by the Indian Prime Minister.

India has always maintained its bilateral stand on Kashmir, therefore making it clear that the issues will be tackled bilaterally, therefore, leaving no scope of any third-party intervention.

The news comes amid escalating tensions between the US and India when the former tightened its visa policies on Indians working in the capacity of domestic workers in the US. In response, India too imposed high-tariff on imports from the US. Meanwhile, the economically disoriented Pakistan has been trying to mend its tied with both India and the US.

Reportedly, US seems to have an upper hand on Pakistan as was speculated during the release of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Vardhaman, who was caught by Pakistan army following the airstrike by India in Pakistan’s Balakot. It was learned that Trump had pressured Pakistan to release the IAF pilot which was also evident from his tweet a day head of Abhinandan’s release.

