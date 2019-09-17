External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar S Jaishankar has said that the PoK is a part of India and India expects to have physical jurisdiction over it one day. The MEA was addressing the media on the completion of the first 100 days of Ministry of External Affairs under Modi govt 2.0.

S Jaishankar says PoK part of India, expect to have physical jurisdiction over it one day: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday briefed media on the completion of first 100 days of Ministry of External Affairs. Jaishankar expressed the take of India on a series of issues prevailing across the globe. Expressing India’s views on the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Jaishankar said that New Delhi position has always remained very clear on the issue of PoK, adding that it is a part of India and the country expects to have physical jurisdiction over it one day.

Following the continuous request of Islamabad before several international communities to review India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, the government of India has warned Pakistan not to interfere in its internal matter as Kashmir is one of them. India has also clarified that if it would ever hold a talk with Pakistan than it would only be on the PoK and not Kashmir.

The MEA also asserted that under the Modi govt 2.0, India has been looking forward to building a stronger neighourhood. He added that the neighbours have been coming up with unique challenges. He said that building a stronger neighbourhood would remain a challenge until the issue of cross-border terrorism is addressed successfully.

EAM: With regard to Pak,issue is not Art370 but Pakistan’s terrorists. We must make the world realise.I always ask other people show me anywhere else in the world where any country conducts terrorism openly against its neighbor as part of what it considers its foreign policy. pic.twitter.com/UBu7rMIsuE — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

When asked about Kulbhushan Jadhav issue, Jaishankar said that India’s objective was to seek access to him, to ascertain his well-being. “Seeking access to him was one step in eventually providing that remedy which ICJ has mandated&finally finding a solution which would bring an innocent person back to his country,” he added.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App