Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020:Zee TV, after a long time, has announced the arrival of their musical show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. This show will be hosted by Manish Paul including judges Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu.Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is a reality show, is a platform where children from across the nation are welcomed to showcase and further improvise their talent of singing. It has been a long time without the show where children get to perform and be judged by professional singers.

The news of its arrival is confirmed after seeing the post on Instagram. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs rides high on the buzz among the audience and its fans across the world, Udit Narayan, one of the judges of the show seems very happy about the show as again he got a chance to work with his closet friends Alka and Kumar Sanu.

Narayan’s notable performance in the song Papa Kehte Hai earned him his very first Film Fare Award which was in the year 1980. Zee TV on its official Instagram account has posted three pictures collectively assuring the arrival of the show. The show has announced that it will be on air from 29 of this month on Zee TV, making their audience super excited. According to the judges, it becomes very tough to select the best because day by day every kid is improving. After the promo release, the show has risen up the expectation of the audiences, preparing Budding singers from every state for the upcoming audition.

