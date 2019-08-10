Saaho trailer: The makers of the highest Budget film of the year, are going to launch the trailer of the film on August 10. Here are 5 interesting facts to know about the film Saaho that will convince you to watch the trailer.

Saaho trailer: Saaho trailer is going to release on August 10 at 5 in the evening; it is the mega-budget film of this year starring Shraddha Kapoor and Bahubali fame Prabhas. People are excited to see Prabhas on the silver screen as he has not done a film after Bahubali 2. People are already admiring Baghi actress Shradha opposite Prabhas. The film is multilingual and will be released worldwide.

1. There are some exciting things to know about the film that will encourage you to watch the trailer, scroll down this article to know the details. The first and the foremost thing to know is, Saaho is been made within the budget of 350 crores. Also, Prabhas last blockbuster Bahubali was considered as a big-budget film with the costing of 250 crores. Well, these big-budgets give them the revenue as well. Bahubali had the box office collection of 1,810 crores. So it will be exciting to know how much people are going to love Saaho.

2. Saaho songs are trending on YouTube, Enni Soni and Pscycho Sanyian crossed millions of views. Song Enni Soni featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are giving astonishing look and it is even considering as love anthem for the love birds.

3. You will be amazed to see this multistarrer film Saaho which includes, Bahubali actor Prabhas, Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor, Vennela Kishore, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay and great Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff.

4. The film is going to release in multiple languages and will be released worldwide. Saaho is picturised in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

5. It is also interesting to note that Neil Nitesh is coming back after a longs time, apart from Saaho he will be also seen in Hindi thriller drama Firrkie in December 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App