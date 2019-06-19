Saamana article says next Maharashtra chief minister will be from Shiv Sena: The Shiv Sena has always been a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and never refrains from citing its views on several issues. In a recent blow to the BJP, an editorial in party's mouthpiece Saamana has claimed that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be a member of the Shiv Sena.

Saamana article says next Maharashtra chief minister will be from Shiv Sena: The next Chief Minister of Maharashtra would be a member of the Shiv Sena, an editorial in party’s mouthpiece Saamana claimed on Wednesday. The editorial announced that on the 54th foundation day of the party, one of the Shiv Sena leaders would stake claim to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s post. The announcement made by the party can create differences with its alliance partners, mainly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Shiv Sena has always remained a vocal nitpicker of the BJP and barely refrains from objecting latter’s decisions going against the party’s agenda.

The Shiv Sena, in the editorial, has also asserted that though it is an alliance with the BJP, it has its own style and aura. It also added that the party has been moving ahead with a vow to paint the Assembly saffron. The editorial also applauded the party’s journey since its beginning. It said that the party has not only strengthened in Maharashtra but is also spreading its branches to the national capital.

The editorial also took potshots at the Opposition, saying most of the parties in different parts of the country have been following Shiv Sena’s ‘son of the soil policy’ and have now squared off to regional politics.

Apart from that, the editorial talked at length about the party ideology and agenda highlighting the party has always followed the principle of inclusiveness. It said that Hindutva of Shiv Sena believes in punishing a traitor irrespective of his religion.

Targetting the Opposition’s agenda, the editorial suggested that the same laws must be applied to all the religions in the country. It further cited the examples of countries like Russia and the US and questioned whether the countries have different laws for Muslims or followers of other religion.

Shiv Sena has also invited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for its anniversary event to be held at Shanmukhananda Hall, Matunga today. Fadnavis will be the first leader from another party to address Shiv Sena workers on the party’s Foundation Day.

