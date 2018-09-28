At SAARC foreign ministers' meet on the sidelines of 73rd UNGA, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said terrorism remains the single largest threat to peace and stability in our region while her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused India of creating an obstacle in regional cooperation.

Some media reports have claimed that Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Bangladesh left the meeting before Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday meet her SAARC counterparts and made it clear that environment of peace and security and South Asia is essential for economic development and cooperation, prompting a strong reaction from Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Her Pakistani counterpart accused India of creating an obstacle in regional cooperation and working against the objectives of SAARC.

In a clear message to Pakistan, she said terrorism remains the single largest threat to peace and stability in our region. To realise our immense potential for trade, it’s imperative that the further trade liberalization under South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) and operationalisation of SATIS are done at the earliest, added External Affairs Minister.

Sushma Swaraj reportedly left the meeting midway after her speech at SAARC inter-ministerial meeting on the sidelines of 73rd United Nations General Assembly. Some media reports have claimed that Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Bangladesh left the meeting before Sushma Swaraj.

Reacting to Pakistan’s allegations, India said that leaving a meeting after delivering own speech is a standard practice in multilateral engagements, claim certain media reports quoting unnamed sources. It further said Mahmood Qureshi’s claims are baseless and away from reality.

The meeting between foreign ministers of India and Pakistan were called off by India after three Special Police Officer (SPOs) were abducted and killed by suspected terrorists from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

Any talks with Pakistan will be meaningless as the neighbour would not mend its ways, India said in its official statement. India had accepted Pakistan Prime Minister’s proposal that the foreign ministers of the two countries can meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More