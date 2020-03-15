SAARC video conference on Coronavirus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed to create a coronavirus or COVID-19 emergency fund, and promised to contribute $10 million.

To tackle the novel coronavirus, SAARC nations held a video confrence on Sunday, March 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the conference said the world should join hands in the battle against Covid 19. Prime Minister urged the world to be prepared and not panic.

PM modi said so far SAARC nations, that has one-fifth population of the world, have registered less than 150 cases.

In opening address, Prime Minister said all nations must prepare them self, act together and fight to succeed together.

He talked about the significant challenges to health care facilities in the region.

Covid-19 has infected more than 1,00,000 people in over 105 countries and claimed near 5000 lives. In India, it has taken 2 lives and number of infected people has grown to 100.

Apart from PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza participated in the SAARC video conference.

Indian PM also proposed to create a #COVID19 emergency fund. All SAARC nations would contribute in it. PM Modi also promised to contribute 10 million US dollars.

“We cannot predict with certainty how the situation will unfold despite our best efforts. You must be facing similar concerns. This is why it is valuable for us to share our perspectives,” Modi said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had advised people to avoid public gatherings, use face mask, and not to shake hands to curb infection.

