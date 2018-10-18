#Sabarimala crisis: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Monday issued a detailed advisory to Kerala government on Sabarimala issue. The advisory to the state government was issued on 15th October stating that "Maintenance Of law and order is duty of the state government." The home ministry put the onus of safety and security of all pilgrims including women on state government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Monday issued a detailed advisory to Kerala government on Sabarimala issue. The advisory to the state government was issued on 15th October stating that “Maintenance Of law and order is duty of the state government.” The home ministry put the onus of safety and security of all pilgrims including women on state government. The failure of implementing the Supreme Court order would be in direct contempt of the apex court’s order as the women could not enter the Sabarimala complex despite the apex court’s clear directive that female devotees of any age should not be stopped from entering the temple. The advisory issued by the Centre also reiterated the SC order in its advisory to the Kerala government.

The state government in its communication has assured the Centre that SC’s orders would be implemented and Law and order situation at the pilgrimage area is under control.

Besides widespread violence, at least four women journalists of various news organisation came under attack when they were covering the Sabarimala protest.

However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the violence witnessed at Sabarimala temple. Pinarayi Vijayan also clarified that the state government will protect women and ensure that all devotees can have darshan at Sabarimala. Vijayan’s statement came after various Hindu outfits called a bandh today in Kerala demanding a law to overturn the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala temple allowing women’s entry into the shrine. Condemning the attack at Sabarimala, Vijayan said these attackers are motivated by casteist and feudal ideologies and encouraging such movements will eventually lead to the banishment of backward classes from places like Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPc in four places – Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, and Elavunga.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More