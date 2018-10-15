Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai warned the Left government to resolve the issue of women visitors before the opening for monthly puja or face "severe consequences".

The temple authorities said that if any woman turned up on Wednesday, then it'll be for publicity only and not to pray or offer prayers.

Opposition parties including BJP and Congress have now come in open against Supreme Court’s verdict. Earlier today, BJP state president addressed a huge crowd and said that if the Pinarayi Vijayan government failed to find a solution to the issue then things will be bad in the state, as per a report on Zeenews.

According to reports, Pillai further went on to say that if the state government fails to provide any solution to the issue then it should be prepared for a different type of protest from the BJP. He stressed that the saffron party was not trying to make any political capital from the campaign.

However, the state government seems hell-bent to follow the court’s direction. Recently, senior CPI-M leader and Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan told the media on Monday that the Kerala government was duty bound to abide by the apex court directive.

Another CPM leader said that all women desiring to go to the temple may pray at the shrine.

However, leader of Opposition and Congress Ramesh Chennithala also seemed to be BJP on this one saying, UDF is with the believers and will go to any extent to protect the traditions of the temple.

