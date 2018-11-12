Sabarimala row: The Kerala Government also mellowed down on the issue and agreed to schedule a date for an all party meeting on the issue. Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the meeting will be held before the beginning of the Sabarimala Temple pilgrimage season.

The Kerala government, which had earlier claimed that there was no silent majority in the state that supported the Supreme Court verdict on the issue of entry of women to Sabarimala Temple, submitted an affidavit in the Kerala High Court on Monday expressing its desire to stay away from the religious matter. The petition claimed that the state government had no rights in Sabarimala and it has no intentions to interfere in religion, reports said.

The Kerala government also mellowed down on the issue and agreed to schedule a date for an all-party meeting on the issue. Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the meeting will be held before the beginning of the Sabarimala Temple pilgrimage season. On October 30, the high court had asked the state government to file an affidavit on whether it issued any directive regarding preparations in Sabarimala for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season starting November 17.

Earlier, the Kerala government had made public the summary of the apex court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the temple in the form of a book titled ‘Sabarimala: The women’s right to worship‘. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has himself written the preface of the book.

After the Supreme Court allowed women of all age groups into the temple in its September 28 verdict, the right-wing and Hindu outfits are on a warpath over the state government’s decision to go ahead and implement the apex court verdict.

