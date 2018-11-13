Sabarimala row: The September 28 verdict of the Supreme Court that had allowed entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala triggered largescale protests in the state where various groups came forward to oppose the move on the basis that it breaks the age-old tradition of the temple that bars women of menstruating age from entring the temple. In this regard, a bench comprising CJI Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph will are expected to hear three separate petitions in the open court.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a clutch of 48 petitions to review its September 28 verdict that allowed entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The Supreme Court verdict had triggered largescale protests in the state where various groups came forward to oppose the move on the basis that it breaks the age-old tradition of the temple that bars women of menstruating age from entring the temple. In this regard, a bench comprising CJI Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph will are expected to hear three separate petitions in the open court.

Days after stating that his government will “fight against social evils” at the cost of losing a few votes or seats, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government submitted an affidavit in the Kerala High Court on Monday expressing its desire to stay away from the religious matter. In the affidavit, the state government admitted that it had no rights in Sabarimala affairs and it has no intentions to interfere in religion, reports said. Earlier, the state government had claimed that there was no silent majority in the state that supported the Supreme Court verdict on the issue of entry of women to Sabarimala Temple and blamed RSS-BJP-led forces for creating communal polarisation in Kerala.

BJP president Amit Shah extended his support for devotees who protested at Sabarimala temple against the entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50 earlier this month. He said the Kerala government misused the Sabarimala issue to arrest workers of BJP, RSS and other organisations.

Meanwhile, more than 500 women devotees, aged between 10 to 50, registered with an online booking system to visit the temple when it reopens for the two-month long ‘mandalam-makaravilakku’ pilgrimage season, which is reportedly next week. The women registered with an online booking system on Saturday.

Amid the political blame game in Kerala, the SC verdict on the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple is expected to restore peace in the state which witnessed massive protests between October 17 and 22.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App