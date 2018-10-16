Sabarimala protests LIVE updates: The Travancore Devaswom Board, who take cares of Lord Ayyappa's temple will hold a meeting with all the stakeholders today. The reports suggest that Sabarimala temple board is likely to ask the Supreme Court for more time to implement the verdict that allows women aged between 10 to 50 years to enter the temple. Here are the LIVE updates of Sabarimala protests.

Sabarimala protests LIVE updates: After the Supreme Court’s historic verdict to allow entry of women aged between 10 to 50 years to enter Lord Ayyappa’s temple, Hindu organisations and several political parties will gather, protest and show of strength against the Kerala government. These outfits are opposing the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision.

On the other hand, the Shiv Sena and the Ayyappa Dharma Sena said they will prevent women of the menstruating age group from entering the hill shrine. A Sena member told media that they will send a seven-member suicide squad to Sabarimala to resist those daring to enter the temple defying the age-old customs.

