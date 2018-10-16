Sabarimala protests LIVE updates: After the Supreme Court’s historic verdict to allow entry of women aged between 10 to 50 years to enter Lord Ayyappa’s temple, Hindu organisations and several political parties will gather, protest and show of strength against the Kerala government. These outfits are opposing the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision.
The Travancore Devaswom Board will hold a meeting with all the stakeholders of the Sabarimala temple today and the same day that marks the start of the annual pilgrimage season. The reports suggest that the Lord Ayyappa’s temple board is likely to ask the Supreme Court for more time to implement the verdict.
On the other hand, the Shiv Sena and the Ayyappa Dharma Sena said they will prevent women of the menstruating age group from entering the hill shrine. A Sena member told media that they will send a seven-member suicide squad to Sabarimala to resist those daring to enter the temple defying the age-old customs.
Here are the LIVE updates of Sabarimala protests:
Live Blog
Travancore Devaswom Board meets ahead of opening of Sabarimala Temple tomorrow Kerala
Trivandrum: Travancore Devaswom Board meets ahead of opening of #SabarimalaTemple tomorrow #Kerala pic.twitter.com/bcaU1Wxnn3— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a presser said that we will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands.
We will not allow any one take law & order in their hands. The government will ensure facilities to devotees to go to #SabarimalaTemple and offer prayers. Government will not submit a review petition. We've said in court that we'll implement the order: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/TgyZnc0xOO— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018
Pilgrims begin arriving in Pampa as Sabarimala Temple is set to open tomorrow.
Kerala: Pilgrims begin arriving in Pampa as #SabarimalaTemple is set to open tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/b3gfVi2aRB— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018