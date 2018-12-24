Two women devotees were sent back after they came within a kilometre of the hilltop shrine. The women have been identified as Bindu and Kanakadurga who began their trek yesterday but were stopped reaching Marakootam. Since the Supreme Court allowed the entry of women of all ages into the shrine, more than 2 dozen women have made unsuccessful attempts to offer prayers to Lord Aayappa.

The first phase of the 41-day long annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala would culminate on December 27 with a grand puja at the event.

Two women devotees who reached within a kilometre of Lord Ayyappa’s shrine were sent back to Pamba camp massive amid protests on Monday morning. The women have been identified as Bindu and Kanakadurga residents of Kozhikode and Malappuram respectively who began their trek along with police but were stopped reaching Marakootam, about a kilometre from the hilltop shrine.

The came a day after a group of 11 women with 6 willing to offer prayers at the shrine were stopped at Pamba camp and were forced to return without offering prayers at the temple. Since the Supreme Court allowed the entry of women of all ages into the shrine, more than 2 dozen women have made unsuccessful attempts to offer prayers to Lord Aayappa.

The first phase of the 41-day long annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala would culminate on December 27 with a grand puja at the event.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More