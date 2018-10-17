Two women, one from Andhra Pradesh and another from Kerala, who were trekking towards the Sabarimala temple, were reportedly forced to return by protestors after their arrival at the hilltop shrine on Wednesday. The protesters said that they will not allow the entry of all women into the temple. Meanwhile, the police presence has been strengthened at the shrine and the two base camps.

The entry of women of menstruating age between 10 and 50 has been allowed by the Supreme Court

The Andhra woman who was trekking 200m from Pamba, where heavy police force has been deployed as it is the last point before Lord Ayyappa temple, was forced to return by the shouting protestors. Police have claimed that they are clearing protestors to allow women devotees to trek towards the temple. According to reports, the temple will open its gates for women at 5:00 pm amid threats of mass suicides.

Kerala: Woman devotee Madhavi with her children returning mid-day from her journey to #SabarimalaTemple after facing protests. Police is also present. pic.twitter.com/UBYSUFtUbI — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

The protest that has turned political since past many days with parties like the the BJP and the Shiv Sena opposing the Supreme Court’s order. The protestors are demanding a stay on Supreme Courts’ order of allowing women into Sabarimala temple.

The entry of women of menstruating age between 10 and 50 has been allowed by the Supreme Court, overturning a centuries-old tradition. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday said that the state government is committed to implementing the Sabarimala verdict by the Supreme Court.

Kerala: Over 20 people including former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan taken into custody in Nilakkal and Pamba for protesting against entry of women in age group 10 to 50 to #Sabarimala temple. — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

The chief minister stated that his government will not file any review petition against the Supreme Court’s judgement. Earlier in the day, BJP MP Udit Raj said it is amusing to see how women are stopping women.

