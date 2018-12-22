Sabarimala row: They have alleged that there is no democracy within the BJP as the party has not yet called a state committee to discuss the political situation. Vellanad Krishnakumar had taken part in protests by the BJP in from of the Kerala Secretariat where the party leaders had organised a protest over the Sabarimala issue.

Sabarimala row: Four BJP leaders including state committee member Vellanad Krishnakumar have resigned from the party, accusing it of trying to a divide in society over the Sabarimala issue. They have decided to join CPM which stands for progressive politics. The saffron party was exploiting Hindu emotions for electoral gains and it shows their political shallowness, Krishnakumar told media persons, announcing his decision on Friday. He further said the RSS agenda was being imposed throughout the state using BJP machinery, he further added.

Krishnakumar, a former CPM leader, had joined the BJP prior to the last assembly elections in the state. His wife Girijakumari had fought the Lok Sabha 2014 election on a BJP ticket from Attingal constituency. The BJP had organised various protests in the state against the September 28 verdict of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had pronounced a verdict permitting women of all ages to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Since then, the state has witnessed massive protests by the BJP, besides various Hindu organisations, opposing the entry of girls and women in the 10-50 age group into the Sabarimala temple. In October, BJP president Amit Shah had accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of suppressing the agitation of the devotees of the Lord Ayyappa and had pledged support to the Sabarimala agitation

