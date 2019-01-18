More than 7,500 women had applied online using Aadhaar to enter the temple, but only 51 of them have managed to step inside the temple premises so far. The state government presented the names of these 51 women to the Supreme Court in reply to the petition filed by Bindu Ammini (44) and Kanaka Durga (42). Both the petitioners had entered the temple on January 2 amidst much outrage and anger from dissenting right-wing groups.

The Kerala government on Friday told the Supreme Court that over 50 women aged between 10 and 50 have entered the Sabarimala temple since the apex court’s landmark judgement earlier this month. Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria was representing the state government while arguing the petitions of two women in their 40s who had entered the Sabarimala temple earlier in January. The petitioners had sought clarification from Pinarayi Vijayan-led government about how many menstruating women have been permitted inside Lord Ayyappa’s shrine since the Supreme Court’s order.

According to Hansaria, more than 7,500 women had applied online using Aadhaar to enter the temple, but only 51 of them have managed to step inside the temple premises so far. The state government presented the names of these 51 women to the Supreme Court in reply to the petition filed by Bindu Ammini (44) and Kanaka Durga (42). Both the petitioners had entered the temple on January 2 amidst much outrage and anger from dissenting right-wing groups.

Earlier in January, both Bindu and Kanaka were escorted by Kerala Police into the shrine while wearing all black clothing. Just a couple of hours their entry, the temple was closed for purification which was led by threats to women intending to enter the Sabarimala temple. The Supreme Court has directed the state police to provide round the clock security to Kanaka and Bindu.

In September 2018, the top court had scrapped the ages-old custom which denied entry to menstruating women inside the celibate Lord Ayyapa’s Sabarimala temple. The court said that every individual, irrespective of gender, has a right to practice their faith.

