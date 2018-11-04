Sabarimala row: In order to maintain law and order and avoid unrest at Sabarimala temple, the Pathanamthitta district administration Friday imposed Section 144 in Saanidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal and Elavunkal from November 4 to November 6. The Kerala Police have also made it clear that no one will be allowed to remain in the pathway that leads to the temple, right from the Pamba base camp and also in the areas closer to the sanctum santorum of the temple.

Ahead of its day-long opening on November 5, the Kerala Police have thrown a thick security blanket around the Sabarimala town where the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine is located. At least 1,500 police personnel have been deployed in the temple town and will remain till the midnight of November 6 when the temple will close again and Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Anil Kanth himself is monitoring the security arrangements, reports said. The Kerala Police took the steps to ensure that women of all age groups enter the temple as per the directives of the Supreme Court. On September 28, 2018, the apex court in its verdict had allowed women of all age groups to enter the temple which led to mass protests in Kerala. As of Saturday, the police have registered 536 cases and arrested 3,719 persons, who protested in October when the temple opened for six days.

The Kerala Police have made it clear that no one will be allowed to remain in the pathway that leads to the temple, right from the Pamba base camp and also in the areas closer to the sanctum santorum of the temple. Meanwhile, restrictions have also been clamped for the media and they will only be allowed to reach the temple town on November 5. In an open letter, the Sabarimala Karma Samiti, a group leading the protests against the entry of women into the temple, has appealed to all editors to not depute women reporters to cover the protest. On October 17 and 18, the temple had reopened for the first time.

