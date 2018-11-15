Sabarimala row: Activist Trupti Desai on Wednesday wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought protection to enter the Sabarimala temple. In the letter, Tripti Desai has mentioned her travel plans to Lord Ayyappa, which has been at the centre of controversy since the Supreme Court's historic September 28 verdict. The Sabarimala temple will reopen for devotees from November 16.

Sabarimala row: Activist Trupti Desai on Wednesday wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought protection to enter the Sabarimala temple. In the letter, Trupti Desai has mentioned her travel plans to Lord Ayyappa, which has been at the centre of controversy since the Supreme Court’s historic September 28 verdict. The Sabarimala temple will reopen for devotees from November 16. The Supreme Court had allowed the entry of women aged between 10 to 50, breaking centuries-old tradition. The activist will reach Kerala on November 16 and attempt to enter the hilltop shrine on November 17.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister to deliberate various issues related to Sabarimala temple will be held today. The temple had witnessed massive protests from Hindu organisations including Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), which have contended that the age-old tradition of temples should be respected. Trupti Desai, in the letter, said that she has received death threats on social media.

The temple was opened for monthly pujas for five days in October and two days early this month. The Kerala Police had last month registered over 500 cases against various people for violence during protests across the state. Over 3,700 persons have been arrested so far. The Supreme Court on Tuesday had refused to put stay on its September 28 verdict and said it will now hear the matter on January 22 next year in an open court.

Meanwhile, over 500 women in the 10-50 age group have registered online for prayers at the Sabarimala temple during the upcoming festival season.

