So far more than 1,300 people have arrested following Thursday's protests

Kerala violence: The houses of CPI(M) MLA AN Shamseer and BJP leader V Muraleedharan were attacked in Kannur district of Kerala on Friday evening. Unidentified people hurled bombs at houses of both leaders as fresh violence erupted in Kerala following the entry of two women of productive age in Sabarimala temple. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have been issued at Pandala, Adoor, and Kodumon police station areas in Pathanamthitta district for seven days.

Police have also arrested 20 people in connection with Friday’s violence in Kannur district, news agency ANI report said. A tense situation continued to prevail across Kerala following the entry of two women of productive age into the Sabarimala temple. Both CPM and BJP have accused each other of violence.

#UPDATE Police have arrested 20 people in connection with the violence in Kannur district, last night. #Kerala https://t.co/QYeL1agiL5 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2019

CPM legislator Shamseer has accused Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, BJP’s ideological mentor, of instigating violence in the state. So far more than 1,300 people have arrested following Thursday’s protests. Around 717 persons have been taken into preventive custody, reports said. Over 5,000 people have been named in 801 cases filed by police.

Bindu and Kanakadurga, both in their 40s, entered and offered prayers at Kerala’s Sabarimala temple in the wee hours of Wednesday. They were the first women to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple after the Supreme Court’s September 28 order.

