Hitting back at BJP president Amit Shah over his remark on the Sabarimala row, Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan on Saturday said that his statement underscores the agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Sangh Parivar. Following Amit Shah’s address in Kannur during which is supported over 2,800 protesters arrested in Kerala for barred women from entering the Sabarimala temple, Kerala Chief Minister claimed that Shah remarks are against the Constitution and law of the land.

He further added that the remark also highlights the fact that the ruling party doesn’t guarantee the fundamental rights. Launching a blistering attack at the BJP-led central government, Vijayan said that the Amit Shah is threatening to defeat the ruling Kerala government, but he should always keep this thing in mind, that it was not BJP’s mercy but people’s mandate that brought CPIM in power. He further accused the BJP stalwart of sabotaging the people’s mandate.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Kerala after inaugurating a party office in Kannur, Shah asserted that a struggle is undergoing between the religious beliefs and Kerala government’s cruelty. He accused the Left government of using the Sabarimala issue for their personal profits.

He further claimed that the Left government had misused the issue just to throw the workers and supporters of BJP and RSS into jails. He further attacked the Kerala CM saying that he should not try to oppress devotees in the name of the Supreme Court’s judgement.

While Shah dubbed the struggle as “aastha ke liye sangharsh (struggle to save tradition)”, Vijayan had earlier accused the saffron party of converting the holy shrine into a war zone. Following a high-level meeting of Kerala with the police officials, over 2,825 people were arrested in connection with the Sabarimala row.

