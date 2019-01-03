Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday attacked the Sangh Parivar over the ongoing protests have been broken out in different parts of Kerala after two women in their 40s entered the Sabarimala temple premises on Wednesday. While addressing a press conference on the ongoing protests in Kerala, the chief minister detailed 7 police vehicles, 79 KSRTC buses have been destroyed and 39 police personnel have been attacked so far.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday attacked the Sangh Parivar over the ongoing protests have been broken out in different parts of Kerala after two women in their 40s entered the Sabarimala temple premises on Wednesday. The Kerala CM asserted that BJP, RSS were trying to turn Sabarimala into a “clash zone” adding that the Sangh Parivar is trying to sabotage the apex court verdict. Vijayan also claimed that the real Lord Ayyappa devotees are not against the verdict. He further added that the government will take stern actions against the troublemakers.

While addressing a press conference on the ongoing protests in Kerala, the chief minister detailed 7 police vehicles, 79 KSRTC buses have been destroyed and 39 police personnel have been attacked so far. Most of the persons attacked were women adding women media persons were also attacked during the protests.

He further noted that calling a hartal in the name of women’s entry into Sabarimala temple is like calling hartal against the Supreme Court’s order. He said that it is the government’s responsibility to give protection to women. The government has fulfilled this constitutional responsibility.

On Wednesday, several protests broke out in parts of Kerala after two women in their 40s – Bindu and Kanaka Durga – entered the Sabarimala sanctum santorum with the help of security personnel.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More