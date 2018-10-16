A woman has attempted to hang herself from a tree in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram over Supreme Court's controversial orders that allows women from all age groups to enter the Lord Ayyappa's temple. Earlier on Monday, several devotees, both men and women, came down to streets to showcase their disagreement with the top court's order.

In the wake of the ongoing protests against the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing entry of women aged between 10 to 50 years inside Lord Ayyappa’s temple, a woman attempted to hang herself from a tree in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. A report in ANI said that the woman was later saved by the locals and the police. The matter transpired on September 28 with the apex court’s landmark verdict that terminated the decade-old custom.

“The religious practice of restricting the entry of women between the ages of 10 to 50 years is in pursuance of an ‘essential religious practice’” and “notions of rationality cannot be invoked in matters of religion by courts”, the five judges constitution bench led by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice Indu Malhotra said while giving its judgement.

Kerala: A woman attempted to hang herself from a tree in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against the Supreme Court's verdict over the entry of women of all age group in #SabarimalaTemple. She was saved by locals and the police. pic.twitter.com/HAth1nj0eB — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

Earlier in the day, the temple managing board, The Travancore Devaswom Board and the royal family failed to reach a conclusion over filing a review petition against the top court’s order. Also, the board had first welcomed the SC’s orders, however, the protests that came along with it made the board switch its stance.

Earlier on Monday, several Lord Ayyappa devotees were seen holding protests in several parts of the country to highlight their disagreement with the court’s order.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Miniter Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday reiterated that the state government will ensure that no one takes the law and order into their hands as the customary monthly pujas are bound to commence from Wednesday, October 17. He asserted that the state government will ensure that the pilgrims will be provided with all the necessary facilities while heading to Sabarimala temple to offer prayers. He added that the state government has earlier declared that it is going to implement the court’s order and no review petition will be filed by the government.

