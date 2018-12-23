A total of 11 women with 6 in their menstrual age have arrived at Pamba base camp amid protests. Several other women are also being reported to be heading towards Pamba in different groups from several states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha. Since the Supreme Court's verdict of allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala, more than a dozen women have made unsuccessful attempts to enter the shrine.

Out of the 11 women, 6 are clad in the customary black dress and are carrying traditional irumudikettu

A total of 11 women with 6 in their menstrual age have arrived at Pamba base camp amid protests against the move. The group began their journey by road from Madurai under police protection and arrived at around 3:30 AM at Pamba camp, only 4km away from Lord Ayyappa’s shrine, though they could not move forward as the devotees started chanting hymns and blocked the way.

The women are reported to be members of Chennai-based Manithi outfit and are currently squatting on the road, with the police forming a security ring around them. Out of the 11 women, 6 are clad in the customary black dress and are carrying traditional irumudikettu which is mandatory to climb the ‘pathinettam padi’, the holy steps leading to sanctum sanctorum of Lord Ayyappa.

Several other women are also being reported to be heading towards Pamba in different groups from several states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha. Since the Supreme Court’s verdict of allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala, more than a dozen women have tried to enter the shrine but no one has been successful and had to abort their attempt after facing stiff protests.

While 11 women have told the police that they will not return without offering prayers at the temple, protests have intensified with devotees arriving in large numbers to stop their trek.

