Sabarimala row LIVE updates: The Sabarimala temple in Kerala is set to reopen on Monday, November 5, days after it became a site of resistance by devotees, not allowing the entry of women between 10-50 age group into the shrine following Supreme Court's historic verdict. Prohibitory orders have also been issued in various areas, including Pamba, Nilakkal.

Sabarimala row LIVE updates: After massive protests against women’s entry following the Supreme Court verdict in last September which struck down the old practice by allowing women of 10-50 age group to enter into the shrine, the Sabarimala temple in Kerala is going to open on Monday evening, November 5, for 2 days for prayers. In order to ensure smooth “darshan”, media reports say nearly 2,300 security personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women have been deployed at the site and prohibitory orders under section 144 have been imposed in various areas, which bans the assembly of four or more people.

Last month, the temple witnessed violent protests after the apex court allowed the entry of women between 10-50 age groups to enter the shrine citing women’s right to practice religion. Following the historic verdict, the temple saw blockades preventing nearly a dozen women from reaching it calling it a desecration of religion.

Meanwhile, days after protesters blocked women from entering the shrine, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that his government was committed to implementing the Supreme Court’s order. On the other hand, its Opposition, the BJP said it is against the discrimination of women, however right to pray does not mean the right to desecrate.

On Sunday, the Sabarimala Karma Samiti, a platform of right-wing groups, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the Hindu Aikyavedi through a letter have requested the media houses not to send women journalists, who are between age groups, to cover the development at the temple.

