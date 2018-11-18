Sabarimala row LIVE updates: Tension gripped Kerala on Sunday when thousands of protesters from the BJP converged on streets to protest against the detention of K Surendran, the general secretary of Kerala unit of the BJP. The protesters blocked roads and highways in many parts of the state. As a precautioned measure, heavy police personnel have been deployed.

Sabarimala row LIVE updates: Tension gripped Kerala on Sunday when thousands of protesters from the BJP converged on streets to protest against the detention of K Surendran, the general secretary of Kerala unit of the BJP. The protesters blocked roads and highways in many parts of the state. As a precautioned measure, heavy police personnel have been deployed. Meanwhile, the Kerala BJP leader Surendran was produced before a magistrate court this morning which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody. Surendran was not allowed to the Sabarimala temple and taken into the custody by a police team led by Superintendent Yatish Chandra.

This came a day after the Lord Ayyappa shrine reopened for 62-day annual pilgrimage season. The right-wing organisations including the RSS were protesting against the entry of women aged between 10 to 50 into the Sabarimala temple. The Supreme Court had, on September 28, ended a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple. The Supreme Court recently had agreed to hear the review petitions against its September 28 order in open court from January 22 next year.

