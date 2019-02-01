RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday drew a massive controversy after he openly opposed the Supreme Court's verdict on the Sabarimala temple issue. He asserted that women in Kerala were not ready to enter the temple despite the Supreme Court order lifting age restrictions, thus women were brought from Sri Lanka and made to enter through the back door.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday drew a massive controversy after he openly opposed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Sabarimala temple issue. While addressing Dharam Sansad organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Bhagwat asserted that the apex court has hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus in the country when it lifted the ban from women’s entry at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala in September 2018.

He asserted that women in Kerala were not ready to enter the temple despite the Supreme Court order lifting age restrictions, thus women were brought from Sri Lanka and made to enter through the back door. The RSS chief also urged the Hindus to come together in order to protect the society adding that several attempts are being made to break the society for political benefits.

His statements have been criticised by several Twitter users and most of them have the same view that RSS is trying to gain a foothold in Kerala. One of the users also claimed that those who have been protesting and assaulting women in Sabarimala are the RSS soldiers and supporters who have been blinded by the organisation itself.

It takes Mohan Bhagwat to hit the nail on the head: “Women from Sri Lanka were brought to enter Sabarimala.” Really, how fake it could get. To what extent Left in Kerala could go. pic.twitter.com/iQ4lmtIiGp — Ashish Shukla (@ashish40411) February 1, 2019

Judiciary or Supreme Court doesn't take Anybody's or Hindu's Bhavna or Emotions, into Consideration in giving any Judgment.. Please tell this to RSS Mohan Bhagwat heard nth time for #RamMandir — I C Gupta (@Guptaic) January 31, 2019

Post-truth Sanghis: so far the claim was that women who want to worship at Sabarimala are activist-feminists, and not “real” believers Now the RSS chief says, since no Indian Hindu woman would want to go there, Left govt is importing women from SriLanka!

https://t.co/DOIaI6CfNw — Ravi Kunnath (@KunnathRavi) February 1, 2019

Mohan Bhagwat , who again provoking people by criticizing SC over it's Sabarimala decision is a MORON. This idiot doesn't have any work besides making controversial statements and promoting divisive communal propaganda. People must recognize such demonic leaders and ignore them — Ravindra Malve (@rkmalve) February 1, 2019

Dear Mohan Bhagwat,

You should know that the ones assaulting women in Sabrimala are your foot soldiers and the supporters you have blinded.#Keralites are wonderfully sensitive and gentle people, they aren't offended.

Par dhamki and danga is your hobby. — Sanika Athavale (@sanika_athavale) January 31, 2019

A few weeks ago, 2 women made history by entering the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala under strict vigil, which sparked anti-government protests in the state. The duo who entered the temple despite backlash were reportedly in their early 40s from Kozhikode and Malappuram.

On September 28, 2018, the apex court lifted a decades-old ban on the entry of female devotees between the ages of 10 and 50 years to the Sabarimala temple, which led o massive protests in Kerala.

