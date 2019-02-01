RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday drew a massive controversy after he openly opposed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Sabarimala temple issue. While addressing Dharam Sansad organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Bhagwat asserted that the apex court has hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus in the country when it lifted the ban from women’s entry at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala in September 2018.
He asserted that women in Kerala were not ready to enter the temple despite the Supreme Court order lifting age restrictions, thus women were brought from Sri Lanka and made to enter through the back door. The RSS chief also urged the Hindus to come together in order to protect the society adding that several attempts are being made to break the society for political benefits.
His statements have been criticised by several Twitter users and most of them have the same view that RSS is trying to gain a foothold in Kerala. One of the users also claimed that those who have been protesting and assaulting women in Sabarimala are the RSS soldiers and supporters who have been blinded by the organisation itself.
A few weeks ago, 2 women made history by entering the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala under strict vigil, which sparked anti-government protests in the state. The duo who entered the temple despite backlash were reportedly in their early 40s from Kozhikode and Malappuram.
On September 28, 2018, the apex court lifted a decades-old ban on the entry of female devotees between the ages of 10 and 50 years to the Sabarimala temple, which led o massive protests in Kerala.
Leave a Reply