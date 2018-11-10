Sabarimala row: More than 550 women aged between 10-50 register online for darshan Amid protests at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala over allowing the entry of women, more than 500 women in the age group of 10-50 reportedly signed with an online booking system for darshan at the shrine. According to the virtual queue’ system, all the devotees to control hustle at the spot, reserve for their darshan.

Media reports say, so far 3.5 lakh people have registered in the last few days, including 550 women aged between 10-50

Sabarimala row: The Sabarimala temple in Kerala remained on edge as over 500 women from all walks of life aged between 10 to 50 registered with an online booking system for pilgrims who plan to visit the temple for darshan when it reopens for the two-month long ‘mandalam-makaravilakku’ pilgrimage season, which is reportedly next week. The online book system, which is also considered as a virtual queue, helps worshippers to reserve their prayer offering timings at the hill shrine.

The system was created a few years ago in order to control huge crowds that stream into the temple during the pilgrimage season. Media reports say, so far 3.5 lakh people have registered in the last few days, including 550 women aged between 10-50. The police have so far not identified those women as the proof of their identification cannot be ascertained.

Meanwhile, amid massive protests over women’s entry into the shrine after the Supreme Court struck down the age-old practice, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier this week said that his government’s high priority is to lead the state at a progressive path by implementing the apex court’s verdict.

The Left government and BJP have been at loggerheads over the apex court verdict, which recently allowed the entry of women of all age in into the shrine.

National president Amit Shah earlier said “Emergency-like” situation was prevailing in the state and if the government does not stop hurting the devotees, BJP workers would be forced to take an action against them.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More