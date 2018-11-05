Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday attacked BJP over its state unit chief PS Sreedharan Pillai's controversial remark about the ongoing protests at Sabarimala temple. The chief minister took to Twitter and said the odious politics and perfidious ways of BJP have been exposed. He further added that the evidence, in reference to a viral audio clip of PS Sreedharan Pillai, has made it clear that BJP leaders in the state were conspiring to create trouble in Sabarimala.

The Supreme Court had on September 28 allowed the entry of women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa shrine

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday attacked BJP over its state unit chief PS Sreedharan Pillai’s controversial remark about the ongoing protests at Sabarimala temple. The chief minister took to Twitter and said the odious politics and perfidious ways of BJP have been exposed. He further added that the evidence, in reference to a viral audio clip of PS Sreedharan Pillai, has made it clear that BJP leaders in the State were conspiring to create trouble in Sabarimala. In a video that has now gone viral, Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai can be heard saying that Sabarimala was a golden opportunity for the party.

He further reportedly claimed that the Sabarimala temple’s chief priest consulted him over closing the doors of the sanctum sanctorum in case women tried to enter the shrine. The video was reportedly recorded when the BJP leader was addressing the Yuva Morcha state committee in Kozhikode. However, the state BJP chief has refused to comment on why he called it a golden opportunity. Meanwhile, the security has been strengthened in and across Sabarimala temple as the Lord Ayyappa shrine is set to open for a special puja on Monday evening.

The protesting groups including various Hindu organisations like RSS yesterday had written a letter to all media houses requesting them to not send women journalists to cover the protest at Sabarimala temple. The Supreme Court had on September 28 allowed the entry of women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The odious politics and perfidious ways of BJP stand exposed. Evidence has surfaced that BJP leaders in the State connived to create trouble in Sabarimala. It must be noted that their State president himself was involved in the ruse. This is highly condemnable. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) November 5, 2018

The protesting groups have accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government of using brute force to hastily enforce the Supreme Court judgement.

