In a bid to oppose Supreme Court's verdict that allows women from all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple premises, the protesters are forcing vehicles carrying pilgrims to halt at Nilakkal to ask the women to get off the vehicles. The protesters, who have been opposing the vehicles are the devotees, including elderly women.

The forthcoming five days will demonstrate the magnitude of rage mounted among those who have been protesting against the Supreme Court’s verdict scrapping the decade-old custom that bars women from menstruating age group from entering the Sabarimala temple premises. A report recently highlighted the wrath of several protesters deployed at Nilakkal, the main entrance to Sabarimala temple, endeavouring to oppose the apex court’s orders that have apparently allowed women of all age groups to enter the temple premises.

The protesters have been impeding vehicles, including cars, buses and taxis en route the holy shrine at the hilltop and asking the women and girls of menstruating age to get off the vehicle. The ostensible inspectors are devotees, including elderly women and others who have shown their disagreement with the top court’s orders.

Earlier in the day, the temple managing board, The Travancore Devaswom Board met all the stakeholders of the temple to reach a consensus to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s orders. However, the meeting ended without reaching any conclusion.

All the right-wing affiliated organisations have been pressurising the Kerala government to come up with an ordinance to bar women and girls of the menstruating age group to enter the temple premises. However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday reiterated the state government stance on the issue and asserted that we will make sure that the pilgrims will be provided with the necessary facilities during the monthly customary puja.

He further accused the government of threatening the state government and claimed that there is going to be no discrimination on the basis of gender.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties including BJP and Shiv Sena has alarmed the state government of bigger protests if the state government fails to resolve the issue in coming 24 hours. The threats of “mass suicides” have also been given by the opposition parties.

