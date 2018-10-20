Sabarimala row: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Saturday asserted that he welcomes the Supreme Court's order adding that no one should interfere when it comes to temple's traditions and customs which are being followed for so long.

Following the ongoing tussle over the entry of women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala temple, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Saturday asserted that he welcomes the Supreme Court’s order adding that no one should interfere when it comes to temple’s traditions and customs which are being followed for so long. While addressing the media for the first time after the apex court delivered its landmark judgement in the Sabarimala temple issue, the actor said that he supports quality in all genders, but “traditions must be followed and respected”.

On Wednesday, the holy shrine of Sabarimala was opened for its monthly customary pujas. On September 28, the five-judge constitution bench scrapped the decades-long tradition of barring women of menstruating age from entering the temple premises. However, those disagreed with the court’s order held protests at shrines base camp at Nilakkal and it did not take long to turn the protests into violence. People were injured and several building and vehicles were vandalised by the protesters.

Several elderdly women took part in the protests and since Wednesday they have been trying to resist women of menstruating age group from entering the temple premises.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued, the Tamil superstar claimed that it is a very sensitive issue and should be handle with care. He added that these are the temple’s traditions and no one should be interfering in that.

Until now, several women activists have been stopped from entering the temple premises by a wall of protesting devotees.

Meanwhile, the security arrangements have been tightened in and across the Sabarimala temple as protesters are not allowing women of menstruating age to enter into the Lord Ayyappa temple. Also, the managing body of the temple, Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to file a report in the Supreme Court on the ground situation in the temple premises.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More