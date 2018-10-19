Sabarimala row: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that all the TV crews who went to the Sabarimala temple with women in the teams were roughed up. He continued saying that the pattern is very similar to the time of the Babri Masjid demolition. You have the heads of the volunteers wearing saffron bands, the same dress you found there then, added Yechury.

Activists of Hindu outfits block the streets as they stage a demonstration against the Kerala Government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50 years into the Sabarimala temple | IANS

As Kerala’s Sabarimala temple continues to stay an unfortunate spot of massive protests and unprecedented unrest, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday attacked the RSS saying the Hindutva-driven party is doing what it did during Babri Masjid demolition. Yechury said that the protesters at the temple can be seen wearing the same saffron bands and same dresses which people wore during the infamous demolition of the mosque in Ayodhya.

While speaking to media, the Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPIM) general secretary said that all the TV crews who went to the Sabarimala temple with women in the teams were roughed up. “The pattern is very similar to the time of the Babri Masjid demolition. You have the heads of the volunteers wearing saffron bands, the same dress you found there then,” added Sitaram Yechury.

The 66-year-old then directed an all-out attack at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saying similar things are being done at Sabarimala and hence it is an organised thing being carried out by the RSS.

“RSS has lost the battle of not letting the gates of Sabarimala open, they even lost the battle that the temple shouldn’t open on time,” added the senior CPM leader.

Earlier in the month, the Supreme Court had dumped the centuries-old custom, which prohibited the women of menstruating age from entering Sabarimala temple, and made the temple open for all. However, it has not gone down well with various political parties and Hindutva outfits as they remain defiant over the entry of women between 10 to 50 years in the temple.

Another CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan justified the arrangements made by his party to tackle the ongoing protests which were a writing on the wall from quite a while. However, he accused the BJP of causing mayhem around the temple premises and proving problematic to the arrangements in place.

He also argued that there is no need for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s physical presence to address the issue in the state. It is possible for him to run the government smoothly from wherever he is and hence, his absence for three days, is not in any way affecting the state, added Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More