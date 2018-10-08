Women entry in Sabarimala temple: The National Ayyappa Devotee Association on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging earlier verdict of the court which allowed the entry of women of all ages inside the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. National Ayyappa Devotee Association president Shylaja Vijayan filed the plea in the SC. In the plea, Shylaja claimed that the apex court verdict has shocked millions of Ayyappa devotees and sought reconsideration of SC verdict on Sabarimala temple entry.

Speaking on the controversy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state government will implement the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple because filing a review petition is against the stand. However, the CM made it clear that the government is ready for discussion to protect the interest of the devotees as it is not the policy of the government to fight with believers.

The government will implement the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple. Filing a review petition is against the stand: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/DcMJnSL2Qp — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

Earlier, the representatives of Pandalam Palace and Sabarimala temple priests refused to attend the meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday to discuss the apex court’s verdict, reports said.

On September 29, the Supreme Court had struck down a age-old rule that disallowed girls and women in the 10-50 age group from entering the Sabarimala temple. A Constitution bench headed by former Chief Justice Dipak Misra in a 4-1 verdict rejected all the arguments of the temple board which had resisted allowing women and said the temple rule violated their right to equality and right to worship. Justices AM Khanwilkar, RF Nariman had concurred with justice Mishra.

Hundreds of devotees, mostly women, took part in the ‘Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra’ (chanting the name of Lord Ayyappa marches) across the nation against the Pinrayi Vijayan-led LDF government’s decision to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. While Lord Ayyappa’s devotees held protests in Bengaluru and New Delhi’s at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, several others protested in Kottayam and Malappuram districts of Kerala on Saturday against the apex court verdict.

