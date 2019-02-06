Travancore Devasom Board on Wednesday took a U-turn from its stand on the Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala issue. It told the court that it has decided to respect the court's judgement that would allow the entry of women of all ages inside the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The board, which used to manage and control the Sabarimala temple, on Wednesday changed its stance on the Sabarimala issue as it told the Supreme Court that it will respect its verdict allowing women of menstrual age to enter the temple premises. Travancore Devasom Board told the court that it has decided to respect the court’s judgement that would allow the entry of women of all ages inside the Lord Ayyappa shrine. The board was headed by the Kerala government, which has openly opposed the review petitions filed against the court’s verdict.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reserved the judgement on a batch of review petitions over the entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala temple. Ever since Septemeber 28, 2018, the board was not in the favour of Supreme Court’s verdict, however, it has taken a total U-turn from its long taken stand.

