Angry anti-women protesters at Kerala's Sabarimala temple have reportedly vented their ire on journalists who were covering the Sabarimala protests. A reporter from The News Minute (TNM) and another from the Republic TV were brutally attacked by the protesters though they were in Nilakkal.

TNM reporter Saritha S Balan was in a bus with other journalists when 20 people surrounded the vehicle and made her get down. A woman reportedly threatened to throw stones and bottles at the woman journalist. Then, the Kerala Police gave her protection. While she was being taken to the station, a man also kicked her on the spine while some others clicked her pics and videos on mobile phones. They said they will circulate it and make sure she never comes there again.

Though Saritha S Balan was wearing a jeans and kurta and she wasn’t looking like a devotee, she came under attack.

Republic TV’s South Bureau chief Pooja Prasanna and her crew were beaten with sticks when they were inside a police van. Stones were thrown at them outside the police van and lathis were snatched from them by the mob.

In a similar manner, News 18 reporter Neethu Reghukumar was heckled by angry protesters on Tuesday night and the media organisation’s car was attacked after she questioned the Kerala government over its promise on the safety of women devotees.

Another News 18 journalist Radhika Ramaswamy was also attacked at Sabarimala, reports said.

A day before the Sabarimala temple in South Kerala opens on Wednesday evening for the first time since the recent Supreme Court verdict allowing entry to women of all ages, Nilakkal and Erumeli, the two base camps for this month’s Sabarimala pilgrimage, Tuesday stayed on the edge.

