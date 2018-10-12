South Indian actor Kollam Thulasi addressing a BJP rally in Kollam said that women visiting Sabarimala temple should be ripped in two halves and one half of the women must be sent to Kerala CM's office and other half to Delhi. The actor's statement has come when the state is divided over Supreme Court's verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple.

Veteran South Indian actor Kollam Thulasi sparked a controversy on Friday after he said that women visiting Sabarimala temple should be ripped in two halves. The actor, addressing a BJP rally in Kollam didn’t stop here and went on to stress that one half of the women must be sent to Kerala CM’s office and other half to Delhi.

”Women coming to Sabarimala temple should be ripped in half. One half should be sent to Delhi and the other half should be thrown to Chief Minister’s office in Thiruvananthapuram,” Kollam was quoted by India.com as saying.

The state government has categorically stated that it would not file a review petition in the Supreme Court, while the Opposition Congress and BJP are protesting and have expressed solidarity with Ayyappa devotees.

Pandalam Royal Family has also thrown his weight behind protests against the order saying that court’s order not destroy customs and traditions of Lord Ayyappa Temple.

Earlier, the Travancore Devaswom Board decided that no special arrangements or toilets will be put in place for women in Sabarimala temple asserting that even earlier women used to visit temple with the present amenities.

