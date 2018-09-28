The following verdict was given by a bench five judges — Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. While the majority of the bench supported the entry of the women into the Kerala temple by striking down Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965.

The Supreme Court on Friday struck down the century-old tradition that barred women from entering the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. The following verdict was given by a bench five judges — Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. While the majority of the bench supported the entry of the women into the Kerala temple by striking down Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965. The following rule was the one that barred the women between the ages of 10 and 50 years to the Sabarimala temple. While the country supported the lifting of the ban, the only woman in the bench, Indu Malhotra, offered a dissenting opinion.

While reading out her dissenting judgment, Indu Malhotra said that the religious practices cannot be solely tested on the basis of Article of the Constitution. She said that what constitutes the essential religious practices, is upto the religious community to decide and not the Supreme Court.

Reading out her judgment, Indu Malhotra said that the notions of rationality must be kept away from religion. She added that there was a need of balance between religious beliefs, principles of non-discrimination and laid by the Constitution.

Justice Indu Malhotra disagreed with others on the panel and said that she felt that the devotees of Ayyappa ‘indeed form separate denomination’.

