Sabarimala temple LIVE updates: The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages Sabarimala temple, has decided to file a report in the Supreme Court on the ground situation in Lord Ayyappa temple. The Home Ministry has alerted 3 south Indian states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to tighten security as the protest against the court order continued.

Sabarimala temple LIVE updates: The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages Sabarimala temple, has decided to file a report in the Supreme Court on the ground situation in Lord Ayyappa temple. Senior lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent the TDB in the apex court. On day 3, two women – a journalist and an activist – were forced to abandon their attempt to enter Sabarimala temple by protestors. Meanwhile, Tantri (head priest) of the temple has threatened to lock the sanctum sanctorum if women were allowed to enter the shrine.

The issue has snowballed has snowballed into a political slugfest with CPM leader Sitaram Yechury accusing the RSS of vote bank politics. Hindu outfits are protesting against the order of the Supreme Court to allow women of all ages to enter the temple. The security has been strengthened across the temple. Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has alerted 3 south Indian states – Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to tighten security as the protest against the court order continued.

Sabarimala temple LIVE updates:

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App