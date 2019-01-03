Sabarimala Temple LIVE updates: A day after two women in their 40s managed to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple, violent protests have been reported across the state as a shutdown began on Thursday. According to reports, following the women's entry in the Sabarimala temple that too under police protection, the BJP had called for a two-day protest. Soon after the news of women's entry broke out in Kerala, a series of protests were reported in several parts of the state.

A day after two women in their 40s managed to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, violent protests have been reported across the state as a shutdown began on Thursday. According to reports, following the women’s entry in the Sabarimala temple that too under police protection, the BJP had called for a two-day protest. Bindu and Kanaka Durga, were the first two women aged between 10 and 50 to enter the temple premises since the Supreme Court removed a ban in September 2018.

Soon after the news of women’s entry broke out in Kerala, a series of protests were reported in several parts of the state. The temple was also closed for over an hour for purification. Protests were reported from the parts of Kasargode, Palakkad, Kollam among many others. There have also been reports of stone pelting at the government vehicles.

Here are the Sabarimala Temple live updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App