A day after two women in their 40s managed to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, violent protests have been reported across the state as a shutdown began on Thursday. According to reports, following the women’s entry in the Sabarimala temple that too under police protection, the BJP had called for a two-day protest. Bindu and Kanaka Durga, were the first two women aged between 10 and 50 to enter the temple premises since the Supreme Court removed a ban in September 2018.
Soon after the news of women’s entry broke out in Kerala, a series of protests were reported in several parts of the state. The temple was also closed for over an hour for purification. Protests were reported from the parts of Kasargode, Palakkad, Kollam among many others. There have also been reports of stone pelting at the government vehicles.
Here are the Sabarimala Temple live updates:
Live Updates
Strict action to be taken against those who disregarding laws: Kerala DGP Loknath Behera
Kerala DGP Loknath Behera on Wednesday directed all district police chiefs to take all necessary actions to ensure routine life of people amid hartal called by some organisations. Strict action to be taken against those who involve in any kind of attack or block the way of people.
United Democratic Front to observe 'black day' in Kerala
In a bid to protest the women entry in Sabarimala temple on Wednesday, United Democratic Front to observe 'black day' in the state. Here are some visuals from Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala: United Democratic Front to observe 'black day' in the state in connection with Sabarimala Temple women entry issue; Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/YOfcRVKNge— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2019
Security deployed in Pathanamthitta
Security deployed in Pathanamthitta in the view of hartal called by various organisations over the Sabarimala Temple women entry.
Kerala: Security deployed in Pathanamthitta in the view of hartal called by various organisations over #SabarimalaTemple women entry pic.twitter.com/Hse169zZLs— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2019
Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker killed in protests
According to reports, a 55-year-old Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker who was injured in a clash that broke out between CPIM and BJP workers on Wednesday, in Pandalam, has succumbed to his injuries. Police investigation underway.