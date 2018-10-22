The entry of devotees to the famous Sabarimala Temple in Kerala will end today at around 10 pm following the 5-day-prayers. This time, the Sabarimala Temple made headlines after the former Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, in his historic ruling cleared the ban on entry of women and opened it for all ages. Since the Sabarimala Temple was opened (October 18), it has been witnessing protests by devotees against the entry of women. As per reports, several women journalists were accepted, activists were assaulted, cars were checked by the people offering the entry of women into the shrine.
As per reports, at least eight women have been stopped by the protesters from reaching Sabarimala temple. On October 21, two women activists who had been visiting all the pilgrims were stopped by the protestors following which they returned back. Also, a woman suffered panic attacks after she was heckled by the protesters. Since the doors of Sabarimala temple will be closed today, the media professionals have reportedly been warned of attacks by the protesters. The Supreme Court is yet to hear 19 petitions pending in the Sabarimala temple case.
Issuing a statement over the petitions, the apex court said that tomorrow (October 23) they will look into the matter and see when it can take up the hearing of fresh petitions in regard to women’s entry into the temple. As per reports, the women journalists who have been reporting from Pamba have been asked to leave the area as police suspects attacks on the journalists reporting on Sabarimala Temple.
Earlier, the temple administration had said that they will lock the doors of the temple if any of the traditions are broken.
Here are the LIVE updates from Sabarimala temple in Kerala:
Live Blog
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the violence that has been taking place in Kerala over the entry of women into Sabarimala Temple. taking to his Facebook handle, the chief minister said that Sangh Parivar and RSS are showing intolerance against the SC's verdict. he further claimed that they made attempts to erase this distinction of Sabarimala.
According to reports, the Kerala BJP unit on Sunday said that they will be staging a protest against the Supreme Courts' verdict where they had struck down the ban on women's entry into the temple.
Reports suggest that several men are campaigning inside the Sabarimala temple premises protesting against the entry of women (less than 50). Kerala had reportedly been on the edge since Sabarimala temple had opened doors to women of all ages.
There are 19 review petitions pending before the Supreme Court in connection with the #SabarimalaTemple. https://t.co/5HC2R8tzkh— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018
As per recent reports, the police deployed at the Sabarimala Temple has issued warnings to the media profession after they suspected attacks. Yesterday, activist Rehana Fathima was expelled from the Muslim community by Kerala Muslim Jma'ath Council president A Poonkunju.
Reports suggest that the temple doors were opened for all on October 18 and since then at least 8 women have been asked to return back before they could pray at the temple. Earlier, several journalists covering the Sabarimala issue were attacked by several devotees protesting against the entry of women into the temple.
The doors of Sabarimala Temple in Kerala will be closing today at 10 pm. In its historic ruling, the former Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, had struck down the ban on entry of women into the temple. Since the order was passed, several devotees protested against the judgment and demanded a stay.