Sabarimala Temple LIVE updates: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will tomorrow look into the 19 petitions filed in respect to the Sabarimala temple. As per reports, the police has issued warnings to several journalists covering the Sabarimala temple as they suspect violence against them.

Kerala CM said that separate toilets for women and female police personnel will be deployed to address the requirements of the female devotees that will attend the temple premises.

The entry of devotees to the famous Sabarimala Temple in Kerala will end today at around 10 pm following the 5-day-prayers. This time, the Sabarimala Temple made headlines after the former Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, in his historic ruling cleared the ban on entry of women and opened it for all ages. Since the Sabarimala Temple was opened (October 18), it has been witnessing protests by devotees against the entry of women. As per reports, several women journalists were accepted, activists were assaulted, cars were checked by the people offering the entry of women into the shrine.

As per reports, at least eight women have been stopped by the protesters from reaching Sabarimala temple. On October 21, two women activists who had been visiting all the pilgrims were stopped by the protestors following which they returned back. Also, a woman suffered panic attacks after she was heckled by the protesters. Since the doors of Sabarimala temple will be closed today, the media professionals have reportedly been warned of attacks by the protesters. The Supreme Court is yet to hear 19 petitions pending in the Sabarimala temple case.

Issuing a statement over the petitions, the apex court said that tomorrow (October 23) they will look into the matter and see when it can take up the hearing of fresh petitions in regard to women’s entry into the temple. As per reports, the women journalists who have been reporting from Pamba have been asked to leave the area as police suspects attacks on the journalists reporting on Sabarimala Temple.

Earlier, the temple administration had said that they will lock the doors of the temple if any of the traditions are broken.

Here are the LIVE updates from Sabarimala temple in Kerala:

