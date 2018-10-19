Sabarimala temple LIVE updates: Kerala's Sabarimala temple opened on Wednesday evening for the first time after the historic verdict by Supreme Court but no women have been allowed to enter Ayyappa temple so far. The Supreme Court had ended centuries-old tradition to allow women of all ages to enter into the Ayyappa temple. However, protestors are not allowing women to trek towards the holy shrine citing its traditions and customs.

Sabarimala temple LIVE updates: Kerala’s Sabarimala temple opened on Wednesday evening for the first time after the historic verdict by Supreme Court but no women have been allowed to enter Ayyappa temple so far. The Supreme Court had ended centuries-old tradition to allow women of all ages to enter into the Ayyappa temple. However, protestors are not allowing women to trek towards the holy shrine citing its traditions and customs. On Day 2, several Hindu outfits in the state called a 12-hour shutdown against the Supreme Court’s order. Meanwhile, the authorities have taken all precautionary measures to maintain law and order.

On October 18, a New York Times reporter was heckled by protestors when she was trekking towards the temple. Travancore Devasom Board will hold a meeting today in Thiruvananthapuram to find an amicable solution to the Sabarimala row. A Padmakumar, the board president, yesterday said the TBD was ready for any sort of compromise to end the stand-off. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat yesterday while addressing RSS karyakartas in Nagpur said the faith of devotees and traditions of the temple were not taken into account by the Supreme Court while delivering the historic order to allow entry of women between the age of 10 to 50 into the temple.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has blamed RSS for depreciating law and order situation at Sabarimala temple. The Chief Minister said his government would not file a review petition over the verdict and implement the verdict by the Supreme Court. All-Kerala Brahmins Association has approached the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict that allowed entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple.

