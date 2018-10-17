Sabarimala Temple: Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala will be opening its doors to all the devotees include women of all age groups. The following verdict by the former CJI Dipak Misra had invoked sentiments of several devotees who later staged several protests against the ruling of the Supreme Court. With reports of violent protest taking place across the state, the tensions are running high in Kerala. It is for the first time that the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala has opened doors for women.
Demanding a stay on Supreme Courts’order of allowing women into Sabarimala Temple, several devotees are stopping women from entering the temple. Reports suggest that women of menstruating age are being stopped at Nilackal and are not being allowed to reach the last base camp before the temple. Recently, a large number of women devotees of Lord Ayyappa stopped vehicles at Nilakkal and checked them for the presence of girls and women of menstrual age. Nilakkal is the main entrance to the Sabarimala Temple. The gates will be opened today amid the threats of mass suicides and protests.
Here are the LIVE updates from Sabarimala Temple in Kerala which has opened its gates for the women (10-50) for the first time since the supreme court lifted the ban:
Several pilgrims have now started arriving at the Nilakkal. It is the base camp of Sabarimala Temple. The famous Kerala temple is all set to open its doors for the women of all age groups.
#TamilNadu: Pilgrims begin arriving at Nilakkal, the base camp of #SabarimalaTemple as the portals of the temple are all set to open today. pic.twitter.com/4Fw4eYvMum— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018
Total 1000 security personnel, 800 men and 200 women, deployed at Nillakal and Pampa base. 500 security personnel deployed at Sannidhanam. Portals of the #SabarimalaTemple will be opened today.
Kerala: Total 1000 security personnel, 800 men and 200 women, deployed at Nillekal and Pampa base. 500 security personnel deployed at Sannidhanam. Portals of the #SabarimalaTemple will be opened today. pic.twitter.com/yxjJ1CCWzq— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018
Earlier while addressing the media, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that no one will be allowed to block the entry of women into the temple. The folloiwng remarks came after Shiv Sena had threatened of mass suicides if women entered the Sabarimala Temple.
The women of menstruating age were banned from entering Sabarimala Temple as they were considered impure. The devotees consider Lord Ayyappa as celibate God. Nilakkal which is the base camp is said to be located some 20 kilometres from the shrine. The entrance area is said to be ion the high alert as there were reports of women devotees checking the vehicles for women of menstruating age.