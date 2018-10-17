Sabarimala Temple opening: Folloiwng the orders which were given by the former CJI Dipak Misra, the famous Sabarimala Temple is all set to open its doors for women of all age groups. Kerala seems to be on the edge as several devotees protesting against the entry of the women in Sabarimala temple have threatened of mass suicides and violent protests.

Sabarimala Temple: Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala will be opening its doors to all the devotees include women of all age groups. The following verdict by the former CJI Dipak Misra had invoked sentiments of several devotees who later staged several protests against the ruling of the Supreme Court. With reports of violent protest taking place across the state, the tensions are running high in Kerala. It is for the first time that the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala has opened doors for women.

Demanding a stay on Supreme Courts’order of allowing women into Sabarimala Temple, several devotees are stopping women from entering the temple. Reports suggest that women of menstruating age are being stopped at Nilackal and are not being allowed to reach the last base camp before the temple. Recently, a large number of women devotees of Lord Ayyappa stopped vehicles at Nilakkal and checked them for the presence of girls and women of menstrual age. Nilakkal is the main entrance to the Sabarimala Temple. The gates will be opened today amid the threats of mass suicides and protests.

Here are the LIVE updates from Sabarimala Temple in Kerala which has opened its gates for the women (10-50) for the first time since the supreme court lifted the ban:

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App