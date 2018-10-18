Sabarimala temple LIVE updates: Sabarimala temple opened its doors to devotees including women of menstruating age Wednesday after the historic verdict of the Supreme Court allowing women of all ages to enter the holy shrine. On Day 2, several outfits have called a 12-hour shutdown against the Supreme Court's order. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPc in four places - Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, and Elavungal.

Sabarimala temple LIVE updates: Sabarimala temple opened its doors to devotees including women of menstruating age Wednesday after the historic verdict of the Supreme Court allowing women of all ages to enter the holy shrine. However, attempts by several women to trek towards the holy shrine were thwarted by protestors who said they will not allow the women to enter the women between the age of 10 to 50 into the temple. On Day 2, several outfits have called a 12-hour shutdown against the Supreme Court’s order.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPc in four places – Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, and Elavungal. It will remain open till October 22. Early morning today, a New York Times reporter, who was trekking towards the temple, was forced to turn back by the protestors.

