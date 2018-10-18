Sabarimala temple LIVE updates: Sabarimala temple opened its doors to devotees including women of menstruating age Wednesday after the historic verdict of the Supreme Court allowing women of all ages to enter the holy shrine. However, attempts by several women to trek towards the holy shrine were thwarted by protestors who said they will not allow the women to enter the women between the age of 10 to 50 into the temple. On Day 2, several outfits have called a 12-hour shutdown against the Supreme Court’s order.
Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPc in four places – Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, and Elavungal. It will remain open till October 22. Early morning today, a New York Times reporter, who was trekking towards the temple, was forced to turn back by the protestors.
Sabarimala temple LIVE updates:
Kerala bandh: Commuters face tough time
According to reports, IT parks Thiruvananthapuram and in Kochi witnessed poor attendance due to the impact of the shutdown. On the occasion of Mahanavami all state and central government offices, banks and educational institutions were closed while shops and markets remained shut. On Thursday, railway commuters faced tough time as just a few private vehicles were plying on road.
Kerala bandh over Sabarimala near total
The state-wide dawn to dusk shutdown backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance was called against Wednesday's police attack on protesters who were opposing the entry of women within the age group of 10-50 years to the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
Sabarimala row: Hindu organisation calls state-wide shutdown, Section 144
The district authorities have clamped a 24 hour Section 144 in a 30 square km radius of Sabarimala temple town and Kerala is observing a state-wide shutdown on Thursday called by a Hindu organisation backed by the BJP-led NDA. The temple opened for the first time on Wednesday after the September 28 Supreme Court ruling allowing entry of women aged between 10 and 50.
Kerala Police on NYT Suhasini Raj: The Kerala Police on Thursday clarified that when journalist Suhasini Raj reached Marakoottam, she decided to come back after seeing the crowd but the Kerala Police were ready to take her to the temple.
Sabarimala Row: Protesters force New York Times journalists to return
Delhi-based journalist Suhasini Raj, who managed to climb up the pathway to reach the famed Sabarimala temple, was on Thursday forced to abandon her trek following a massive protest. Suhasini works as the India reporter for The New York Times, along with her colleague, a foreign national, managed to go past the Pamba gateway but was stopped midway by angry devotees who erected a human wall before her.
#SabarimalaTemple: Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) isn't conducting its services today. A KSRTC bus was vandalised at Laka near Nilakkal base camp by protesters on Wednesday. Sabarimala Protection Committee has called for a 12-hour statewide strike in Kerala today.