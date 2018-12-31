The hilltop shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala opened Sunday evening for the 21-day Makarvilakku festival amid heavy security. The festival will be held on January 14 and the shrine will be closed at 7:00 am on January 20. As a precautionary measure, the Pathanamthitta district magistrate has extended prohibitory orders till January 5 from Eluvankal to Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

The Supreme Court had on September 28 permitted the entry of women of all ages to offers prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine

On December 24, two women devotees who reached within a kilometre of Lord Ayyappa shrine were sent back to Pamba camp. In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court had on September 28 permitted the entry of women of all ages to offers prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine. The 4:1 majority verdict was delivered by a bench comprising then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah had on October 27 said the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government was trying to suppress the agitation by forces. Shah had urged courts to issue practical instructions to Kerala government.

