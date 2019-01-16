Massive protest erupted in the wee hours of Wednesday after 2 women in their 30s tried to enter the hilltop shrine of Sabarimala. The women identified as Reshma Nishanth and Shanila Sajesh, residents of Kannur, trekked almost half of the way before being surrounded by angry devotees. The incident has come a day after one of the 2 women who created history after entering the Lord Ayyappa shrine, Kanakadurga was hospitalised after being beaten up by her mother-in-law after she returned home for the first time from the hiding.

Massive protest erupted in the wee hours of Wednesday after 2 women in their 30s tried to enter the hilltop shrine of Sabarimala. The women identified as Reshma Nishanth and Shanila Sajesh, residents of Kannur, trekked almost half of the way before being surrounded by angry devotees. Initially, when protesters started gathering, police arrested 5 of them and the women continued trekking for some time before they were encircled again.

The 2 women, dressed like men abandoned their trek at Neelimala, with protests continuing for more than 2 hours.

The incident has come a day after one of the 2 women who created history after entering the Lord Ayyappa shrine, Kanakadurga was hospitalised after being beaten up by her mother-in-law after she returned home for the first time from the hiding. The police had taken to 2 to an undisclosed location fearing threat to their life.

Kanakadurga’s in-laws had opposed her decision to enter the Sabarimala temple taken in view of the landmark September 28 Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the shrine.

After Kanakadurga and Bindu entered the shrine, the BJP-RSS and Congress combined rocked Kerala following January 3 hartal with several houses and shops of rival leaders and workers being attacked over the women’s entry into the temple.

