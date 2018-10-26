Sabarimala protests: Kerala DGP Loknath Behera said that they have registered around 450 cases and have arrested around 2000 people for protesting against the Supreme Court's order and not allowing women to enter the temple.

Situated on the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 metres above sea level, Sabarimala temple is four km uphill from Pamba

Addressing media over the Sabarimala protests, where women were stopped from entering the temple, Kerala DGP Loknath Behera said that they have registered around 450 cases and have arrested around 2000 people so far for protesting against Supreme Court’s order and not allowing women to enter the temple. The Kerala DGP further added that during investigations they have identified several other protesters and asserted that they will be arrested soon and added that law must be followed. Talking about the protection of women, the Kerala DGP said that they are taking suggestions from a police committee and the matter will also be discussed with the government also.

As per reports, in some cases of violence, the bail amount has been set at Rs 13 lakh. Kerala had been on edge since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on the entry of women to Sabarimala Temple. While the state government tried implementing the order, reports suggested that several violent protests were carried out by the BJP and the RSS over the entry of women (10-50 years of age) to the temple. Even though the state police was deployed to ensure the safety of women, several activists and journalists were thrashed by the protestors.

Kerala witnessed massive clashes on October 17 after the doors of Sabarimala Temple for women for the first time after the former CJI Dipak Misra lifted the ban on the entry of women to the temple.

We have registered around 450 cases & arrested around 2000 people so far. We have identified several others & more arrests will be made. We will do what must lawfully be done: Kerala DGP Loknath Behera on violence against the entry of women of all ages in #SabarimalaTemple pic.twitter.com/mUaddeqT7x — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018

We're taking suggestions from a police committee on how to provide protection to women. We'll discuss it with govt as well. Discussions are going on, we haven't yet come to a conclusion: Kerala DGP Loknath Behera on violence against entry of women of all ages in #SabarimalaTemple pic.twitter.com/oZyYXHL0vO — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018

The doors of the Sabarimala Temple will open once again in mid-November. Several devotees of Lord Ayyappa including women have filed review petitions against the Supreme Court’s order. While Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that his government will make sure that the order by the Supreme Court is implemented, there were reports of Kerala Governor meeting Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussing the situation of Kerala.

