Sabarimala temple row: While leading a protest against the order delivered by the apex court, Malayali actor Kollam Thulasi said that women who enter Sabarimala Temple should be ripped into the half. The protests have been carried out by several groups against the order that was delivered by former CJI Dipak Misra.

A police case has been registered against Malayali actor Kollam Thulasi for his misogynistic remarks which he had made against the Supreme Court’s order over allowing the entry of the women in Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. While leading a protest against the order delivered by the apex court, Malayali actor Kollam Thulasi said that women who enter Sabarimala Temple should be ripped into the half. The protests have been carried out by several groups against the order that was delivered by former CJI Dipak Misra. In the historic verdict, the Supreme Court has permitted entry to the women belonging to all age groups.

Earlier, while leading a protest march, Kollam Thulasi said that all the women who will enter Sabarimala temple in Kerala should be ripped into the half. He added that while one half should be sent to New Delhi while the other half should be thrown at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. Soon after his remarks were reported, the actor faced the immediate heat with people criticising his misogynistic remarks against women.

As per reports, the following statement by the actor was aimed at the Centre as well as the state government. The state has been witnessing a number of protests since September 28 after the apex court had struck down the provision that was banning the entry of the women at Sabarimala temple.

The Supreme Court’s verdict on the entry of women into Sabarimala Temple garnered mixed reactions from the masses. While several hailed the historic ruling, a large number of devotees staged a protest and demanded that the old tradition involving the Sabarimala temple be retained.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More